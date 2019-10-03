Man electrocuted at construction site in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man was electrocuted Thursday at a construction site in Hialeah.

Sky 10 was above the scene on Palm Avenue and 42nd Street shortly after noon. The incident appeared to have occurred at a building that is under construction and is partially surrounded by power lines.

Hialeah Fire Rescue District Chief David Rodriguez said responding units found the victim, who was in his 40s, unconscious at the scene. Rodriguez said the man was not breathing.

Crews attempted to revive him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Unfortunately, it looks like he was working in close proximity to a window, and there is a power line that's really close to the building, and some way he made contact with this power line. It was live and, unfortunately, he was electrocuted and lost his life," Rodriguez said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

