Man hospitalized after shooting at Hialeah strip mall

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being shot at a strip mall in Hialeah, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 5484 W. 16th Ave.
Sky 10 was above the scene at 2:40 p.m. as police had part of the shopping plaza blocked off with crime scene tape.
Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
A red Nissan Rogue was eventually towed from the scene.
Rodriguez said no suspects are at large.
No other details were immediately released.
