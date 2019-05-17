Man hospitalized after shooting at Hialeah strip mall

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being shot at a strip mall in Hialeah, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 5484 W. 16th Ave.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 2:40 p.m. as police had part of the shopping plaza blocked off with crime scene tape.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A red Nissan Rogue was eventually towed from the scene.

Rodriguez said no suspects are at large.

No other details were immediately released.



