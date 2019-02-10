Man killed trying to cross Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah, troopers say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man was killed early Saturday after he was struck by a tractor-trailer as he attempted cross the Palmetto Expressway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said 29-year-old Adrian Cano had been drinking at Showbar in the 7500 block of West 20th Avenue, but he left the strip club just after 2 a.m. and scaled a chain-link fence that separated the club from the highway. Cano fell onto a concrete barrier wall and injured his legs, Camacho said.

Cano limped across the northbound lanes of Palmetto Expressway into the path of tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to swerve out the way, but the vehicle struck Cano and slammed into a concrete barrier wall. A Kia Forte swerved to avoid the tractor-trailer and hit a concrete barrier wall.

The driver and a passenger inside Kia Forte were seriously hurt. A second passenger had minor injuries. The driver of a third car, a Toyota Corolla, told authorities that he ran over pieces of Cano.

Paramedics pronounced Cano dead at the scene.

