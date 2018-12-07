Man posing as courier robs 2 employees of Hialeah business, police say

Jermaine Bell, 34, is accused of robbing two employees at Millennium Engine Plating in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police have arrested a man accused of robbing two employees of a Hialeah business at gunpoint.

Jermaine Bell, 34, faces two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Hialeah police said Bell was posing as a courier Sunday when he entered Millennium Engine Plating, 600 W. 84th St., and pulled a gun on two employees.

Police said Bell ordered them to their knees and demanded their property.

The victims handed over their belongings and the gunman, whom police later identified as Bell, fled the scene.

Bell was arrested Thursday. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond.



