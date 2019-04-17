Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run crash in Hialeah

MIAMI - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison for a January 2017 hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

Michael Mario Delgado, now 25, was convicted of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to a police report, witnesses told detectives that a group of men were fighting about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in a shopping plaza parking lot at 6905 W. 12th Ave.

Police said one of the men saw a woman he knew get pushed to the ground, so he got out of his SUV to help her, leaving his keys in the ignition and the vehicle running.

Police said Delgado jumped into the driver's seat and drove toward the group, striking one of the men, identified as Javier Prado.

The impact caused Prado to flip in the air multiple times and land on a parking block, the report said.

Prado was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but he ultimately died of his injuries.

Police said the other victims were able to jump out of the way before being hit.

Police said Delgado continued driving out of the parking lot and fled the scene.

Three victims testified Wednesday, telling Delgado they hope he suffers in prison and wish ill on his family so he suffers even more.

His relatives, on the other hand, painted a different picture of Delgado, saying that his actions were a one-off and that he shouldn't get the maximum penalty. They also offered apologies on behalf of their families to the Prado family.

The judge, however, did not believe that Delgado was remorseful.

"You were driven by anger," the judge said. "I don't see remorse to warrant downward departure."

The judge also said that he didn't believe Delgado was in fear for his life when he swerved into the crowd.

Delgado plans to appeal his conviction; however, the judge denied his request for bail as the appeal process plays out.

His attorney has 30 days to formally file the appeal.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.