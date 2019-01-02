Man sets home on fire after dispute with live-in girlfriend, Hialeah police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man set his home and car on fire before taking his life Tuesday afternoon in Hialeah, authorities said.

According to Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, Israel Alvarez Perez's live-in girlfriend of seven years told detectives the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the couple.

Rodriguez said the woman contacted police to accompany her Tuesday as she picked up her belongings from the home at 1478 W. 44th Terrace.

Rodriguez said Perez, 53, was aware that his girlfriend was moving out her stuff and set his pickup truck and home on fire before killing himself.

Rodriguez said the investigation remains open.



