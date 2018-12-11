Man shoots at mother during argument at Hialeah home, police say

Jonathan De Paz, 22, is accused of shooting at his mother during an argument at their Hialeah home.

HIALEAH, Fla. - It all started with an argument Monday at a home in Hialeah. A mother told police officers her son walked out of the house and shot at her.

Jonathan De Paz, 22, is accused of firing several shots through the front window of their home at 859 E. 23rd St., according to the Hialeah Police Department.

De Paz fled but was later arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and shooting a deadly missile.

A bullet grazed his mother's arm. Hialeah Fire Department personnel treated her at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.