Man stabbed to death during landlord-tenant dispute in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man died on Sunday morning after he was wounded during a heated argument at an apartment building in Hialeah.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said the conflict was between a landlord and his tenant -- a man in his 90s.

Rodriguez said the tenant is accused of stabbing the landlord during the dispute at 1025 W. 76th St., near the McDonald Water Park.

Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Rodriguez said officers detained the tenant, but when he began to feel ill during questioning, he ended up in the hospital too.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information about the fatal dispute to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



