Man trapped under car in Hialeah taken to hospital, officials say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital after he ended up trapped under a car, according to the Hialeah Fire Department.
The incident occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center near West 28th Avenue and 68th Street.
Officials said fire units and a hazmat team lifted the car up and safely got the 82-year-old man out.
The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Officials said he had a head injury, but was alert.
