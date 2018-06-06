Modern-day Bonnie & Clyde target Subway restaurant in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A modern-day Bonnie and Clyde who detectives say are responsible for a crime spree throughout Florida recently targeted a Subway restaurant in Hialeah, authorities said.

The robbery was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday at the Subway at 463 E. 49th St.

Hialeah police said in a news release Wednesday that the man went behind the counter, pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to open the cash register.

The victim complied with his demands as the woman leaned over the counter, opened her purse and demanded that the cashier place the money inside it.

The robbers left in a stolen red 2010 Hyundai Elantra. Authorities believe it has Wisconsin tag MV 4351 or Florida tag Y08-FZC.

Authorities said the couple carjacked the vehicle at gunpoint from a 74-year-old woman Friday in Pensacola.

Pensacola police say the couple, both in their 20s, have led South Florida police on multiple chases, but were always able to escape.

Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

