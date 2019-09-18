SUV crashes into fence, strikes several vehicles in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - An SUV crashed into a fence at a Hialeah condominium Wednesday morning, striking several vehicles.

The crash occurred at the Towers of Westland near West 20th Avenue and West 44th Place.

Jerry Peralta told Local 10 News he was on his way to school when he turned the corner and his Nissan Pathfinder went over the curb, hitting a light pole and busting through a fence.

The SUV came to a rest on its side, damaging several vehicles in the parking lot. The pole fell on top of one of the vehicles and landed in the roadway.

"Yeah, I'm good, to be honest," Peralta said after the crash.

The same couldn't be said for the damaged vehicles in the parking lot. A woman who identified herself as Ms. Montes said her sister bought a Mini Cooper a few months ago.

"It's a little sad," she said. "She was super excited when she got it."

A number of people watched as the Pathfinder was hooked up to a flatbed truck and pulled away.

Peralta said he scraped his hand while climbing out of the vehicle.

"Nothing really bad happened to me," he said. "I was wearing a seat belt, luckily."

