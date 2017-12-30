Officer shoots man trying to rob Hialeah Farm Store, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A man trying to rob a Farm Store late Friday in Hialeah was shot by police and later arrested, authorities said.

Sgt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said Yaico Valdes-Guzman, 39, and Yohana Acosta, 39, had been targeting Farm Stores in the Hialeah area for the past several weeks.

Armed with a knife, Valdes-Guzman robbed a Farm Store Dec. 16 in the 4200 block of East Fourth Avenue, making off with about $100, Rodriguez said. On Dec. 28, Valdes-Guzman attempted to rob another Farm Store in the 7100 of West 12th Avenue using a knife, but he left empty-handed after victims began screaming for help, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said officers believe that Acosta acted as Valdes-Guzman's lookout and getaway driver.

After the two robberies, police set up surveillance at every Farm Store location in Hialeah, Rodriguez said.

So about 10:30 p.m. Friday, when Valdes-Guzman made his way into the Farm Store in the 600 block of West 29th Street, Rodriguez said, officers were waiting for him.

Rodriguez said Valdes-Guzman was armed and covered his face to conceal his identity. After a confrontation, a officer shot Valdes-Guzman, causing him to collapse outside the store, Rodriquez said.

Rodriquez did not identify the officer who shot Valdes-Guzman.

Rodriquez did not say how Valdes-Guzman was wounded or whether he was treated for his injuries. Police did not disclose what kind of weapon Valdes-Guzman was carrying when he was shot.

Rodriquez said Acosta was arrested, but Rodriquez did not say whether Acosta was present at the Farm Store Friday.

