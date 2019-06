HIALEAH, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck Saturday morning, according to the Hialeah Police Department.

Authorities responded to a traffic crash at East Eighth Avenue and East Ninth Street at about 5:25 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the street.

The pedestrian, identified by police as Cynthia Abad, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

