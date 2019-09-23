Police investigate after car shot at with several people inside

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police in Hialeah are investigating after a shooter appears to have opened fire at a car with several people inside.

The car was behind Hialeah Hospital off East 25th Street and East Eighth Avenue.

Crime scene technicians could be seen examining a gray car with at least one bullet hole in a passenger-side window. There was blood on the interior door and a bloody shirt on some nearby grass.

Police haven't said whether anyone was hurt or where the shooting took place.

Officers detained three men for questioning.

