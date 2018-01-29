Private school bus crashes into fence at Westland Hialeah Senior High School

HIALEAH, Fla. - A private school bus crashed into a fence at Westland Hialeah Senior High School on Monday, Miami-Dade Public Schools spokesman John Schuster said.

According to Schuster, the bus was crossing the street near the school at 4000 W. 18th Ave. when the driver lost control and drove the bus into the fence.

The bus driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.



