Repeat robber targets second bank in Hialeah, FBI says

HIALEAH, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who they believe robbed at least two banks in Hialeah.

The latest robbery was reported at 5:50 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 380 E. Fourth Ave.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber, who was wearing a backward hat and eyeglasses, entered the bank and demanded cash from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Investigators believe the same man robbed a BB&T Bank branch at 1455 W. 49th St. on Dec. 22.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

