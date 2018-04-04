Residents of Hialeah trailer park are being forced to move

HIALEAH, Fla. - Residents of a Hialeah mobile home park said they are angry, scared and upset that they’re being forced to move.

Residents of the Sunny Gardens mobile home park received a letter Monday, stating the roughly 10-arce property off Okeechobee Road and West 16th Street is now under the management of Pura Vida Apartments, and that residents must find a new place to live within six months.

Property records show that Sunny Gardens was sold to two Delaware-based limited liability companies for about $12 million last month.

"We will changing the use of the land comprising the mobile home park from mobile home lot rentals to some other use," the letter sent to residents said.

Residents said many of the people who live at Sunny Gardens are older and have lived there for decades. They said the company is offering them $1,500 for single trailers and $2,500 for double trailers. However, resident said that those offers were paltry compared with what they believe their homes are worth.

Residents also say the outdoor water supply has been cut off, and that renters are being asked to continue to pay despite their impending ouster.

Attempts to reach Pura Vida Apartments and another company listed on the letter, Professional Management Inc. for comment were unsuccessful.





