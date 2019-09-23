Shooter opens fire at car with several men inside in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - One man was shot after someone opened fire at a car with several people inside early Monday in Hialeah, police said.

The shooting occurred near East 10th Avenue and East Ninth Street.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said four men were cruising the streets looking for prostitutes when they noticed a vehicle following them. Rodriguez said someone in the vehicle fired a shot through the front passenger window, wounding the victim.

The shooter fled the area, while the victim was driven to Hialeah Hospital. The victim was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he remained in critical condition.

Rodriguez said detectives don't believe the shooting was random and have identified a person of interest.

Crime scene technicians could be seen examining a gray car with at least one bullet hole in a passenger-side window. There was blood on the interior door and a bloody shirt on some nearby grass.

Police are still investigating.

