Shooting in Hialeah involves multiple crime scenes; victims airlifted to hospitals

HIALEAH, Fla. - Two victims were airlifted separately to a hospital after an unknown altercation led to gunfire late Monday morning in Hialeah.

Around 11:30 a.m. Hialeah police officers responded to reports of shots fired at 190 West 64th Terrace in Hialeah.

Officers then responded to a scene at West Avenue and 65th Street, where one victim was found with two gunshots to the arm, officials said.

Sky 10 helicopter captured two unknown victims being airlifted from two separate locations believed to be involved in the altercation.

Officers also made an arrest, witnesses said.

This is an active investigation.

