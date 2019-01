Hialeah Police Department officers were investigating a shooting Friday at U-Gas in Hialeah. Photo courtesy of Local 10 News viewer

HIALEAH, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police Department officers responded to West Hialeah U-Gas at 7950 SW 25 Ave., according to Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Rodriguez said the man was airlifted.

