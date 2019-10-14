Suspect faces attempted murder charge after shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Hialeah.

Stanislav Rodriguez was arrested Saturday on a charge of attempted murder.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the victim was stopped at a red light at Okeechobee Road and West 12th Avenue on Saturday morning when someone in another vehicle opened fire at the victim's car, wounding a passenger inside.

The victim pulled into the parking lot of the Rainbow Inn Motel for help.

Investigators determined that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Stanislav Rodriguez was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

