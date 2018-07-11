Suspect killed, Miami-Dade police officer injured in Hialeah shooting

HIALEAH, Fla. - A suspect was killed and a Miami-Dade police officer was wounded in a police-involved shooting Tuesday night in Hialeah.

The suspect was identified Wednesday as 53-year-old Leonardo Cano.

Detectives were conducting an ongoing investigation involving a domestic-related abduction when they attempted a traffic stop about 10:45 p.m. near West Second Avenue and West 65th Street, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

"The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued," Zabaleta said.

Cano then crashed his Nissan Sentra, got out and opened fire at detectives with an assault rifle, Zabaleta said.

"She saw a car swerve in front of her and the other cop cars swerved around her. She started screaming," Carlos Tanda, whose mother witnessed the chase, said.

A 32-year-old detective, identified as Paul Fluty, was wounded in the gunfire and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was treated and released.

We are blessed that our officer will be able to recover and no one else was injured by this violent offender. I am grateful for the many sacrifices our officers make to keep the community safe. https://t.co/B7Kxp2qqHN — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) July 11, 2018

Cano ran off after the shooting but was later found and fatally shot during a confrontation with police, Zabaleta said.

"As they were attempting to take him into custody, a struggle ensued, shots were fired and the subject is deceased," Miami-Dade police Deputy Director Alfredo Ramirez said.

No other officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.