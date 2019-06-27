Twin brothers accused of attacking victim's SUV with bat, tire iron in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A wild scene involving baseball bats and a tire iron at a gas station in Hialeah ended with one man tumbling over the hood of an SUV.

Two twin brothers ended up facing charges in the incident.

Police said it happened April 28 at a Sunoco gas station on West 79th Street, south of Interstate 75.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video of the incident Thursday.

Police said a man in a black shirt and light shorts got into some sort of argument with some men in a black Ford Mustang.

The men were identified by police as Michael and Adonis Canales, both 20.

Police said the twin brothers got out of their car and grabbed a baseball bat and a tire iron from the trunk of their car, while another man got into the driver's seat of an SUV.

As the man in the SUV pulls out, Michael Canales is seen in the video swinging the bat.

The driver is seen in the video frantically trying to get away, even bumping a light pole behind him, before stepping on the gas and running into Michael Canales. Adonis Canales is then seen throwing the tire iron at the fleeing vehicle.

Police are calling the SUV driver the victim in this case, and said Michael Canales stepped into the SUV's path and escalated the confrontation.

The Canales brothers were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



