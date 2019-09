HIALEAH, Fla. - A van crashed into a fence at a Hialeah condominium Wednesday morning, striking several vehicles.

The crash occurred at the Towers of Westland near West 20th Avenue and West 44th Place.

A light pole fell on top of one of the vehicles and landed in the roadway.

The van was on its side, resting on top of the damaged vehicles in the parking lot.

No other information was immediately available.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.