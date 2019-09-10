Woman, 29, accused of fatally stabbing victim in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 29-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she fatally stabbed another woman in the back, police said.

According to an arrest report, Tabitha Nicole Torres first confronted a man inside her home on West Third Court near 38th Street Monday morning and accused him of raping her daughter, which he denied.

The man told police he and Torres got into a heated argument and she eventually walked away from his bedroom.

In bond court Tuesday, it was revealed that Torres allegedly sat on a couch and thought about ways to hurt the witness emotionally, eventually deciding she was going to kill his mother.

Torres is accused of approaching the man's mother while she was washing dishes and stabbing her in the back with a serrated knife.

A short time later, the victim ran to her son's room and collapsed in his arms, authorities said.

Police said the man called 911 as he tended to his mother's injuries.

According to the arrest report, the man saw Torres "frantically" run out the front door. He called out to her several times, but she ignored him, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene a short time later and found a serrated knife on the sidewalk in front of the home.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m.

Authorities said Torres was found by police just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 10th Avenue and 13th Street.

She was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

According to the arrest report, Torres provided a statement to detectives, but it was redacted from the report.

Torres is being held without bond.

