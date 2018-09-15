'No hablo Ingles!' Video shows Taco Bell employee in Hialeah denying service

HIALEAH, Fla. - An English-speaking customer looking to order a meal from Taco Bell in Hialeah was denied service by an employee who only spoke Spanish.

Alexandria Montgomery and a passenger attempted to use the restaurant drive-thru Wednesday night at the chain's location at 785 Ninth St.

What happened next was all caught on video. The Taco Bell employee was fired.

When Montgomery tried to place her order in English at the drive-thru, she was rejected by the employee who only spoke Spanish. When she drove up to the window, the employee told Montgomery no one in the restaurant spoke English and she would be unable to order.

"This is Hialeah," the employee said in Spanish while also threatening Montgomery by saying she would call the police.

The unnamed employee also suggested Montgomery visit another Taco Bell location where she may be able to order in English.

"This is America. You all don't try to take over the whole population," Montgomery says when the employee reiterates that she can't take her order because she doesn't speak Spanish.

A second Taco Bell worker shows up and also denies Montgomery service.

"This is my first time experiencing discrimination," Montgomery told Local 10 News. "It's kind of crazy. It feels kind of crazy."

In a statement Friday, a Taco Bell representative disapproved of the incident and the actions of the employees.

"This does not meet our customer experience expectations," Taco Bell said in a statement. "We have worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Montgomery ended up leaving without food, but wondering why language was the obstacle to her getting a meal.

"I understand this is Hialeah and the main language here is Spanish, but it's like, c'mon, you don't get ... every customer is not Spanish-speaking," she said.

Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier went to the Taco Bell in question Friday. A woman at the counter confirmed to him that she speaks English and that he could order food in English. She said "no comment" when asked about the incident with Montgomery.

