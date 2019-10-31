Woman dies after clinging to hood of van in Hialeah hit-and-run

Natasha Boothe, 22, is accused of driving away in a van while a woman was clinging to the hood and then running her over.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Dania Beach woman is facing a murder charge after being accused of running over another woman who clung to the hood of a van through the streets of Hialeah.

Natasha Boothe, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boothe was driving the van that struck a car Oct. 25 and kept going before eventually stopping at a pawn shop.

The 42-year-old victim, who was in the car with her family, followed the van and pulled into the parking lot of the pawn shop to try to stop Boothe from leaving. As she got out of the car and stood behind the van, it suddenly reversed, pinning her against a metal gate, police said.

When the victim broke free and stood in front of the van, it accelerated, so the victim jumped onto the hood to avoid being run over, police said.

The victim clung to the hood of the van as it sped off, police said. Boothe was speeding and driving erratically for about eight blocks in an attempt to force the victim off the hood, police said.

Once the van turned east on West 35th Street from West 12th Avenue, the victim fell into the roadway and was run over, police said. A witness said the driver of the van made no attempt to stop.

The victim was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police used surveillance video to identify Booth as the driver of the van.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.