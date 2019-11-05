Woman ejected from vehicle following crash with Hialeah school bus

HIALEAH, Fla. - A woman was ejected from her vehicle after being involved in an accident with a school bus in Hialeah on Tuesday.

The accident involving the private school bus occurred in the 4200 block of E. 5th Avenue.

An adult woman was thrown from her silver SUV and airlifted from the scene. Her condition is not yet known or if there were any other injuries involved in the accident.

A crowd of people could be seen outside the school bus as Sky 10 was overhead.

