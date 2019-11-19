Woman flown to hospital after shooting in Hialeah

Police investigate a shooting near a dentist office on East 41st Street in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A woman was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday morning in Hialeah, police said.

The shooting occurred near a dentist office on East 41st Street.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the woman was shot and flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Rodriguez said a preliminary investigation led detectives to believe that the shooting wasn't a random act or robbery.

"Detectives are working diligently following very promising leads at this time," Rodriguez said.

Crime scene tape surrounded the stairwell leading to a dentist office.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.