Woman wounded in shooting outside Hialeah dental office

HIALEAH, Fla. - A woman was wounded in a shooting outside her dental office Tuesday morning in Hialeah.

Crime scene investigators were focused on the stairwell leading to the dental office on East 41st Street.

Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the woman was shot and flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police investigate a shooting near a dentist's office on East 41st Street in Hialeah.

Pablo Sanchez told Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela that the victim is his wife, Carmen Ramirez. State records show Ramirez owns the dental office.

#HIALEAH: Husband of shooting victim, #dentist Carmen Ramirez, tells us @HialeahPolice told him she had been shot and is in the hospital. Calls her a magnificent wife. #Police not telling us why she was shot but say it wasn’t a robbery or random act of violence. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/OIJc8J9nHr — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) November 19, 2019

Lisset Cardoso, who sells fruits and vegetables nearby, said she heard seven gunshots, one after another.

Rodriguez said a preliminary investigation led detectives to believe that the shooting wasn't a random act or robbery.

"Detectives are working diligently following very promising leads at this time," Rodriguez said.

No other information was immediately available.

