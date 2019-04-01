Hollywood neighborhood on edge after pit bulls attack small dog

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Residents in a Hollywood neighborhood are on edge after two pit bulls running loose attacked a small dog Sunday. The residents say the dogs often roam the neighborhood off leash. One neighbor said she feels like she is living in a prison.

A surveillance video shows how the attack unfolded Sunday afternoon at North 11th Court and Grant Street.

Mark Modzelewski said his teenage son was walking the family's dog, Cutie, when the pit bulls ran toward them. The boy tried to pick Cutie up to protect her, but the large dogs kept lunging for her.

Eventually, a City Furniture truck passed by and the workers inside pulled Cutie into the cab to safety.

"I just heard frantic screaming and at that point, we ran out to the front to see what's going on," said a neighbor who witnessed the attack. "The one in particular was very vicious, just going at it and just kept chasing it everywhere."

Cutie is expected to recover, but the attack has shaken the family.

"She was bitten around her eyes and chin," Modzelewski said. "I got a call from my older son saying, ‘The dog's been attacked by pit bulls. She's bleeding all over.'"

Several residents said they have had issues with the dogs and their owner before. They said the dogs often roam the neighborhood and chase people.

"It's become kind of a prison right now with him on the end of the block," Sandy Osterman said.

The dog's owner -- who only gave his name as Gary -- said he had no issues with his neighbors and the dogs are rarely off leash.

"I wouldn't say mauled," Gary said when asked about the attack. "Ever hear of a dogfight?"

The Hollywood Police Department and Broward County Animal Care are investigating the incident.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.