Hollywood neighbors say free-roaming dogs may have also attacked cat

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two pit bull terriers that were caught on camera attacking a small dog in Hollywood this weekend are also suspected of brutally mauling a neighbor's cat.

Neighbors in the area of North 11th Court and Grant Street say the large dogs often roam free without a leash, chasing people and frightening others.

Steven Onyshchenko said this mother found the family's cat, Irma, with a large puncture wound, lying nearly dead in the bushes about a week ago.

"She was, like, meowing and crying out," Onyshchenko said.

Onyshchenko's mother said she had seen the dogs roaming free around the time that Irma was attacked. The cat is expected to recover, Onyshchenko said.

On Sunday, Mark Modzelewski's teenage son was walking their dog, Cutie, when the pit bull terriers attacked. The boy tried to pull Cutie to safety but the dogs kept lunging at the Yorkshire terrier.

Eventually, a City Furniture truck passed by and the workers inside pulled Cutie into the cab to safety.

The dog suffered bites to her eye, chin and feet.

The dogs' owner, Gary Biernacki, denied his pit bull terriers are ever loose and denied having personal problems with his neighbors. Officials with Broward Animal Care and the Hollywood police officers contacted Biernacki Tuesday and told him he is to appear before a judge about the incidents. He could be cited and his dogs could be deemed "dangerous."

For now, Biernacki has been ordered to keep the dogs muzzled. The dogs could be removed if they are caught roaming free again.

Residents told Local 10's Andrew Perez that all they want at this point is peace of mind.

"It's become kind of a prison right now with him on the end of the block," Sandy Osterman said.

