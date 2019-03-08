Pedestrian killed in Brightline train collision in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Thursday evening in Hollywood, police said.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the pedestrian died in the collision at North Dixie Highway and Garfield Street.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the fatal collision, Grossman said.

The express inter-city rail system connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Brightline will eventually expand to Orlando and Tampa.

