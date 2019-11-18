Rising water from king tides washes out business on busy Hollywood Broadwalk

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Rising water levels due to king tides affectedseveral popular Broward areas Monday afternoon.

The water flooded streets and washed out parking lots in usually busy areas by Fort Lauderdale Beach.

"I've been living here quite a while but this is unusual," said hotel worker Pedro Gonzalez. "I've never seen anything like this."

King tides crippled businesses on the popular Hollywood Broadwalk, and all the way across State Route A1A, between the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Traffic along State Road A1A has been bad due to the three-year repiping construction, and the rising water has made things worse.

Those who live in the area are familiar with the annual king tides but have noticed a difference as rising sea levels make the waters rise higher, causing more concern.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.