Suspected drunken driver arrested after Hollywood crash, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police arrested a woman early Sunday, accusing her of driving drunk and causing a crash that hurt two people.

Police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. at State Road 7 and Washington Street.

First responders used the jaws of life to free the two victims -- a man and woman -- from their mangled vehicle. The victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, has not been formally charged.

