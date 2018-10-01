Is red tide headed to Miami-Dade or Broward?

MIAMI - Now that the organism that causes red tide has been confirmed off the coastline of Palm Beach County, the question becomes whether it will make its way towards Miami-Dade and Broward.

First, what is red tide? It is a toxic algae bloom that can grow to high concentrations when the right nutrients, salt content, and weather conditions come together. When there is enough of it, the water may change color to a murky brown or red.

Red tide is often responsible for the death of marine life, and in humans it causes breathing problems. The toxins can actually become airborne, and the ocean breeze transports them to the lungs. We tend to see it more on the west coast of Florida, but the Atlantic side isn't immune.

We already have it in the waters off Palm Beach County. Numerous reports of irritated eyes and respiratory issues occurred at Palm Beach County beaches this past weekend. State officials confirmed Monday the coastal waters off the county tested positive for Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, and some beaches have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Lifeguards wearing masks, keeping folks off Palm Beach County beaches after reports of respiratory issues, eye irritation prompt closures. Crews testing water. Possibly Red Tide @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/R6mQRlwhjq — Andrew J. Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) October 1, 2018

Red tide moves by the prevailing winds and ocean currents. The graphic below shows the wind and wave direction. Tropical Storm Leslie is sending swells from the northeast, but we are somewhat blocked by the Bahamas from this.

Our winds are from the East Northeast. Theoretically, the more north the wind, the better the chance for red tide being pushed further south into Broward and Miami-Dade. Our winds are mainly from the east, with just a slight northerly component. There is little change in the wind direction this week... so if red tide is as close as Palm Beach County, it is quite possible that with enough time it slides south into Broward County.

