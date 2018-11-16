Driver in custody after car crashes into bus bench in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. - A driver is in custody after crashing a car into a bus bench in Kendall.

The crash was reported in the area of North Kendall Drive and Southwest 77th Avenue, near Dadeland Mall.

"That car hit three people over there and one was under the car. I think she lost her legs," Jessica Isenberg, who lives nearby, told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg.

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Joe Sanchez, the driver, identified as John William Fernandez, 42, got out of the car and ran off, but he was taken into custody a short time later at the Kings Creek apartment complex.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two people were taken to Jackson South Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

No other details were immediately known.

