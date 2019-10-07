Student arrested after social media threat targeting Miami-Dade high school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after making a threat on social media targeting a Miami-Dade high school.

According to police, the student and friends were involved in a group chat on global warming when the teen became angry and began threatening the others.

"I am going to attempt to mass murder on Monday, October 7 at G. Holmes [Braddock] Senior High." the student tweeted.

"You have the warning, don't be surprised when I walk into your class and start shooting everyone. You have been pre notified of this special event on Monday. Thank you and I hope many of you will show up. I am looking forward to it."

"PS you may invited (sic) your friends the more the merrier."

The teen was taken into custody after a friend became scared and notified the FBI of the threat.

It's not known if the boy is a student at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School.

