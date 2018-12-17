Worker dies after falling about 12 feet from building in Miami Beach, authorities say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man has died after he fell about 12 feet Monday morning at a construction site in Miami Beach, authorities said.

The incident occurred at a building under construction at 2000 Washington Ave.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials, the man fell from the third story to the second story of the building and was impaled by rebar on the left side of his body.

"He fell on two pieces of rebar," construction worker Alex Stinson said. "He never hit the ground."

The victim had to be extricated and was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

"He was a nice guy," a construction foreman said.

Roads near the construction site were closed during the investigation.

The foreman told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg that the victim was a mason employed by the Rinaldi Group.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene to investigate what led to the worker's death.

