Miami Beach inducts first class of city's Hall of Fame

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A ceremony was held Thursday morning to induct the inaugural class of the Miami Beach Hall of Fame.

The ceremony recognized people who have made a positive impact on the city, from previously elected officials to esteemed artists.

The first six inductees are Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Norman Braman, former Mayor Matti Bower, Barbara Capitman and Morris Lapidus.

"First, it's historic. To be the first part of anything is wonderful," Cuban-American singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan said.

"Everything that we've done, we've put it back in the city," Cuban-American musician and producer Emilio Estefan said. "The city of Miami Beach has been fantastic to us, and we love the diversity we have, we love that everyone gets along."

Silver letters were hung on the Hall of Fame wall identifying each of the inductees, with plenty of room for more.

"Over the years, the Hall of Fame will hopefully continue to expand, offering a prominent way for visitors and residents to dive into our history and learn about all of our wonderful inductees," a presenter said at the event.

"It is beautiful to have a history," Gloria Estefan said. "We're a young city, very young -- what, 100 years old? So it's nice to start traditions."

