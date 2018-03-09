Miami Beach revokes license of club where horse was brought on dance floor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The City of Miami Beach has revoked the business license of a nightclub where a horse was brought on to the dance floor.

On Wednesday, partygoers at Mokai Lounge in South Beach saw a go-go dancer wearing black lingerie while attempting to ride a white horse through the crowd.

The horse wasn't ready to perform for the large crowd. The woman fell down as a man struggled to control the panicked horse.

Some recorded the scene and when animal lovers saw the video, they were outraged.

"Disgusting. No words to describe what I feel when I watch this," Sofia Jaramillo wrote on Instagram. "I hope they get what they deserve."

Animal activists were sharing a video of the incident, shaming the nightclub on social media and asking authorities to punish the event organizers.

On Friday, Miami Beach city manager Jimmy L. Morales issued the order to revoke the Business Tax Receipt and Certificate of Use of the Mokai Lounge.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” said Morales. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation.”

Morales cited a threat to the public health, welfare and safety as the reason to revoke the license.

“Animal cruelty is an abhorrent and vile act,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “I fully support the immediate actions taken by the City Manager and his staff to ensure that this is remedied quickly.”

Miami Beach police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said detectives have been told that similar incidents involving animals have occurred at the club before.

"We are very concerned over the allegations," Rodriguez said. "As such, we have launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach code enforcement.

"We're not certain of these incidents, but that is something that our detectives are looking into."

