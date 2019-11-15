Miami Beach woman bites boyfriend's private parts in anger

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach man says his girlfriend bit his penis because she believed he wanted to sleep with another woman.

Esperanza Gomez, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery after Wednesday's incident.

According to police, Gomez and her boyfriend were drinking before she left the couple's apartment and returned with a female friend. The group continued to drink until the friend left the home.

After the other woman left, Gomez allegedly became angry and accused her boyfriend of wanting to have sex with the friend. She began screaming at her boyfriend before poking him with a knife.

The boyfriend didn't suffer any substantial injuries, but had red marks and redness on his chest. He also told police Gomez "bit his penis out of frustration."

