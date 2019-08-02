Parts of Miami Beach experience flooding due to high tide

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - People living and working in Miami Beach were dealing with flooding Friday morning due to high tide.

Drivers were seen carefully making their way along flooded Indian Creek Drive. Some side streets were also experiencing flooding.

The issue is something many residents are used to, but it can be a problem if the rain continues.

Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg was on Indian Creek Drive Friday morning and said flooding was about a foot deep at its highest.

Flooding in the area is nothing new and the city has installed pumps in the area to retrofit the city to handle high tides and sea level rise.

Milberg reported that the water was visibly going down a little by noon.

