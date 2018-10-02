18-year-old surrenders in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man surrendered to police Monday in connection with a shooting last month in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities announced Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. Sept. 1 at an apartment complex at 4730 NW 23rd Court.

According to Miami-Dade police, a group of people were gathered in the courtyard of the apartment complex when an argument escalated and one of the young men, Cornelius Eugene Bent Jr., 18, was shot in the chest.

He was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and has since been released.

None of the other males in the group were injured during the shooting, authorities said.

Detectives later identified Willie Payne, 18, of Miami, as the suspected gunman after reviewing surveillance video from the complex and following up on all leads.

Police said Payne fled the scene, but surrendered to police on Monday.

Payne faces an aggravated battery charge.

