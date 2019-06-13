2 dogs die, 1 rescued from duplex fire in southwest Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel treat a dog that was rescued from a duplex fire on Southwest 212th Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs died in a fire Thursday morning at a southwest Miami-Dade County home.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battalion chief said the fire started in a duplex on Southwest 212th Street.

Nobody was inside, but there were three dogs in a cage.

Two of the dogs died, but a third was rescued and treated by firefighters.

A fourth dog in the backyard wasn't hurt.

Trent Kelly/WPLG Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters save a dog from a fire in a duplex on Southwest 212th Street.

The resident on the other side of the duplex got out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.