2 dogs die, 1 rescued from duplex fire in southwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two dogs died in a fire Thursday morning at a southwest Miami-Dade County home.
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battalion chief said the fire started in a duplex on Southwest 212th Street.
Nobody was inside, but there were three dogs in a cage.
Two of the dogs died, but a third was rescued and treated by firefighters.
A fourth dog in the backyard wasn't hurt.
The resident on the other side of the duplex got out safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
