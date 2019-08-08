2 men sought in fatal shooting of homeless man outside grocery store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for two men who fatally shot a homeless man last month outside a grocery store in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. July 22 outside the LT Food Market on the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 43rd Terrace.

According to authorities, the victim, Troy Wilson, 45, was standing in front of the store when two armed men approached him from behind.

Police said the gunmen both discharged their weapons, striking Wilson multiple times before running away.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the gunmen were between the ages of 20 and 30.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

