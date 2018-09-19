2 people jump into water after boats catch fire in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people jumped into a lake Wednesday after two boats caught fire in southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. behind a home at 5011 SW 87th Ave., west of Tropical Park.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the boats were docked at the time the fire erupted.

According to authorities, the initial call came in as two people aboard a boat that had smoke coming from it. By the time firefighters arrived, one of the boats was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

