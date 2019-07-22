3 people treated after fire reported at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Three people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Monday afternoon at a hotel in Miami Springs.

The fire was reported at the Runway Inn at 656 East Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 2 p.m. as Miami-Dade firefighters were entering one of the rooms.

According to authorities, someone called 911 to report smoky conditions on the second floor of the hotel.

Firefighters found the fire in an unoccupied room.

Guests and hotel staff were evacuated from the building.

Authorities said two people from the hotel and one firefighter were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said they suffered smoke inhalation and other issues.



