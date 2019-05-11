5 new priests ordained for the Archdiocese of Miami, including veteran firefighter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - On Saturday morning, five new priests were ordained for the Archdiocese of Miami, including veteran firefighter with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Father Elkin Sierra.

"Prior to seminary, I spent 21 years as a firefighter paramedic with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It was a beautiful career I couldn't think of anything better or that made me happier than to save some of these lives," Sierra said.

Sierra now plans to "save lives," except in a holier capacity. He explains that his seminar experience was not ordinary.

"My seminary experience was interesting, it wasn't your most common one. Because I'm one of the older seminarians. A lot of my classmates, I could be their father, but I adapted," Sierra said.

The five new priests were ordained by Archbishop Thomas Wenski at St. Mary's Cathedral, including Father Munoz, Father Lopez, Father Londono, Father Brevil, and Father Sierra.

Five newly ordained Fathers with concelebrating bishops Saturday morning at St Mary’s Cathedral pic.twitter.com/a1MdIVxxrz — Thomas Wenski (@ThomasWenski) May 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.