99 dogs, 5 cats rescued from property in south Miami-Dade County, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Animal Services Department's Humane Animal Rescue Team, known as HART, rescued 99 dogs and five cats Thursday from a property in south Miami-Dade County, officials announced Friday.

According to an ASD news release, the animals -- which included small to medium size Shih Tzu, basset hound and terrier mixes -- were victims of neglect.

ASD officials said the animals will be examined by shelter veterinarians at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center clinic in Doral. The pets will be provided medical attention, and will then be housed and assessed for adoption and rescue.

ASD officials did not immediately release further details about the ongoing investigation, but said a citizen's call to 311 and to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Levine Cava's District 8 staff provided information about the pets' ordeal.

"This is another example of animal cruelty at its worst. I am so thankful to the dedicated county employees who came together to save these animals from horrific conditions. I commend the county police officers, Animal Services Department employees, and my county staff for working together to swiftly address this situation," Cava said in a statement. "I extend a heartfelt thank you to the observant Good Samaritan who reported this case of animal abuse. I'm confident that caring people and our great animal rescue community will rally to help find these pets loving homes. Working together, our community can address and put an end to animal cruelty."

ASD officials urge people to call 311 to report animal cruelty cases.

Click here to learn how to adopt one of the rescued animals.

